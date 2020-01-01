Sara Bareilles 'really grateful' to be in recovery after contracting coronavirus

Sara Bareilles has made a full recovery after quietly battling the coronavirus.

The Grammy Award winner posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday while out and about in New York City, updating fans on her condition after revealing she had contracted Covid-19.

"Just wanted to check in," she started. "I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do.

"I had it (Covid-19), just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves."

Sara didn't add any details but she most likely contracted the virus while starring in the West End production of her musical Waitress - her co-star Gavin Creel also believes he contracted the virus but opted to self-isolate and not get tested. Several other cast members from the show did test positive, according to reports.

Bareilles returned to the U.S. on 15 March, after Waitress was shut down a week shy of the end of its run.

The 40-year-old joins actors Daniel Dae Kim and Idris Elba among the celebrities who are now out of quarantine after winning their battle with the virus.