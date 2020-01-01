Gary Barlow and Howard Donald treat fans to virtual duet

Take That stars Gary Barlow and Howard Donald delighted fans on Thursday (02Apr20) by reuniting for a virtual duet during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown.

Barlow has been offering his social media followers a little daily musical relief with his new collaboration series, The Crooner Sessions, which he has launched while in self-isolation.

On Thursday, he called on an old friend to join him online, teaming up with Donald to deliver a stripped-down rendition of the band's 2014 song, Amazing.

Barlow initially teased fans about the surprise guest, tweeting, "Just watching today's session - I think it's a classic", before sharing video footage of the singalong a few hours later.

"Ok I've made you wait long enough," he began. "Today's the day. Welcome to #thecroonersessions @howarddonald.

"I've been singing with this fella for 30 years but a virtual duet is a first for us. Thanks Howard for making time for this."

Donald is the latest star to feature on The Crooner Sessions, after Barlow previously invited pals including Katherine Jenkins, Jason Donovan, Westlife's Shane Filan, NSYNC's JC Chasez, and Rick Astley to join him for a song.

However, on Wednesday, the pop veteran confessed he was unsure how many other musicians he could call in favours from to stage the mini performances, which have been shared on his Twitter (https://twitter.com/GaryBarlow), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OfficialGaryBarlow/), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/officialgarybarlow/) profiles.

He quipped, "How much longer are we on lockdown ? I'm running out of mates ! #thecroonersessions".

Barlow is just one of many stars trying to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down much of the touring industry and forced production on movies and TV series worldwide to grind to a halt.

Other artists who have turned to social media to deliver sets from their own homes include Chris Martin, John Legend, Jessie J, Garth Brooks, and Keith Urban, among many others.