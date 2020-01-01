NEWS Cardi B hospitalised after suffering severe stomach pains Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker rushed herself to the emergency department on Wednesday night (01.04.20) with tummy problems.



In the now deleted tweet, she wrote: "Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night. I am feeling way better, Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain."



Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she's "a little scared" about the current coronavirus outbreak in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video as she posted a shout out to politicians to take the matter seriously.



She ranted in the clip: "Government, let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about. I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China ... I ain't gonna front, a b***h is scared. I'm a little scared. S**t got me panicking ... a lot of you motherf***ers think it's a joke, like I was thinking, right?"



The 'I Like It' hitmaker even claimed she's started hoarding supplies to make sure she's prepared.



She captioned the video: "Ya keep playing I'm deadass F***IN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food (sic)"



And Cardi's new single has been delayed due to coronavirus.



The 27-year-old rap star revealed that fans will be forced to wait a little longer to hear her new material due to the global health crisis.



Responding to a fan's request for an update on her new single, Cardi - who released her debut studio album, 'Invasion of Privacy', back in 2018 - wrote on Twitter: "It's delay due to the virus (sic)"