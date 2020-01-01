Ciara and Russell Wilson pledge 10 million meal donations amid coronavirus crisis

Ciara and Russell Wilson are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic by donating 10 million meals to Feeding America.

The superstar couple is working with the non-profit organisation and private jet company Wheels Up for Meals Up, after millions of Americans were left in short food supply following the lockdown.

Speaking on the CNBC show Squawk Box, National Football League (NFL) star Russell explained: "We started doing our research, Ciara and I, and we found out that Feeding America is such a great programme. Forty years of doing good in the world and trying to make a difference."

The Oh singer, 34, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, previously donated one million meals to Feeding America, and Wheels Up chief executive officer Kenny Dichter said that the couple's actions inspired him to use his tools and resources to aid the "37 million Americans that are food insecure on a regular day".

Russell noted that "the worry is that this may double" as the pandemic continues, as Kenny urged, "every CEO, every entrepreneur, every company out there, anybody in the trading business or the hedge fund business, this is really a call to action.”

The couple joins numerous stars in helping support coronavirus relief efforts, with celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kristen Bell, and Simon Cowell handing out millions to help provide meals for those in need and medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.