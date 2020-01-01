Pink lifts fans' spirits with gospel performance during son's bath time

Pink has thrilled fans by sharing a clip of herself belting out a gospel tune during the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer is currently isolating with her husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow, eight, and Jameson, three, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a clip from her young son's bath time, as she performed the tune Joyful, Joyful.

"I used to sing gospel in Philly and it always put my heart at ease," she captioned the footage. "Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub.

"I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y'all's."

While fans took to the comments to gush over Pink's performance, it seemed Jameson wasn't too impressed by the rendition, as he jumped in to interrupt the track.

The post comes after the Raise Your Glass hitmaker debuted an uneven buzz cut after deciding to give her hair a trim during a drunken night in isolation earlier this week.

"When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas, and last night, I got an idea - 'I can cut hair! I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?'" the 40-year-old insisted. "Look what I did. What do you think? A good look?"