Dua Lipa goes teetotal to save singing voice

Dua Lipa has given up alcohol and cut down on her smoking habit in order to preserve her singing voice.



The party-loving singer, 24, who famously went out to a strip club with Lizzo after this year's Grammy Awards, has been on a health kick and is no longer drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes when she is on the road.



Opening up about her diet and abstaining from booze, she told Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast: "I don't do dairy when I'm singing. I've also stopped drinking and I don't smoke, either, when I'm touring."



However, the singer may not have to adhere to her strict diet just yet, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced her to postpone her tour in support of her new album, Future Nostalgia.



She is currently spending the coronavirus lockdown in a London Airbnb with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 20, as her own apartment is flooded.



Discussing the delay to her touring plans, the New Rules hitmaker added: "It's rubbish to postpone the tour but we all have to be safe. Now 2021 will be when the UK and Europe tour is happening. That will be our year, I thought 2020 would be."



Future Nostalgia is vying to be Britain's number one record in the album charts on Friday, with Dua battling Australian pop-rockers 5 Seconds of Summer for the accolade.