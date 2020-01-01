Louis Tomlinson delays world tour due to coronavirus crisis

Louis Tomlinson has postponed two legs of his ongoing world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The One Direction star was due to perform in Dubai, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan later this month, before heading to South and Central America in May.

However, on Thursday, he announced that all his shows until June have been postponed, including concerts in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Mexico. Gigs in Russia and Ukraine, which were the last remaining shows in a truncated European leg, have also been pulled.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all of my tour dates for April & May 2020 are being rescheduled," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I'm really gutted but of course the health and safety of all of my fans and tour crew needs to come first. I'll be announcing the new dates very soon. Stay safe, Louis x."

The Steal My Girl hitmaker's tour was his first as a solo artist, but it was abruptly halted due to the escalating health crisis after two shows in Spain. He subsequently rescheduled a string of European dates as the disease began to spread.

Louis' tour is now scheduled to restart in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 9 June.