Justin Bieber and Tom Holland thrill fans with Instagram chat

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland stunned fans on Tuesday by linking up on Instagram Live for an impromptu chat.

Bieber kicked off the unexpected discussion by thanking the Spider-Man star for gushing about the singer's YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, before asking how Holland was spending the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor revealed he was holed up at his home in London after the Berlin, Germany production on his upcoming movie, Uncharted, was shut down last month, and is hooked on adventure reality series Alone.

"You have to watch this show," Tom said. "It's about 10 people and they stuck them in the wilderness and they have to survive for as long as possible... People are killing stuff... It's like the most real reality show I've ever seen in my life."

Meanwhile, Justin confessed he's "getting a little bored" in self-isolation.

The two stars aren't the only famous friends using technology to keep in touch during the coronavirus lockdown - Miley Cyrus launched a daily online talk show, called Bright Minded, last month, and has so far chatted to pals like Demi Lovato.

In addition, Charli XCX is fronting an almost-daily show on Instagram, talking to pals like Tove Lo and Christine and the Queens.