NEWS Dua Lipa felt she had to prove that she is more than a 'manufactured pop artist' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Physical' singer has admitted she wanted to make sure she had a songwriting credit on all of the tracks on her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', after being handed hits such as 'New Rules' and 'Be The One’ for her self-titled debut in 2017.



In an interview with with the BBC, she admitted: "With my first record, I was lucky to get songs like 'New Rules' and 'Be The One' that I didn't write, but which were also massive parts of my career.



"But I also felt like I had a lot of proving to do.



"For a pop artist, people can see you as manufactured, and that you just get a writing credit for turning up.



"But, for the songs I did write, I was in those sessions and they are my personal experiences. And that's something I wanted to get across in every interview I did."



Dua explained that she was keen to figure out the "performance" side of her album as soon as she completed the record.



She said: "This time round, I knew I wanted to finish my record and then I really wanted to get into the performance side of it, make sure I had enough time for rehearsal, make sure I made every performance unique.



"I knew what I had to do to be the very best I could be, so I made sure I had a significant amount of time to be able to do that."



Dua treated her fans to 'Future Nostalgia' earlier than planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she has also had to delay her tour to next year.



And, although she was "upset", she knew it was the right decision to make, and she can't wait to get back out there and put on a high-octane show for her fans.



She said: "Oh, I was really upset, but it's a small price to pay.



"My aim for this album was always to make songs that would live for a long time.



"So once all this blows over, I'm really hoping to pick up where I left off and be able to go out and do festivals and perform these songs and do some club shows just for the hell of it.”