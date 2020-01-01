NEWS Jessica Simpson leaning on her faith to help her feel 'true peace' amid the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Jessica Simpson is leaning on her faith to help her feel “true peace” amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 39-year-old singer says that whilst many have been “struggling with fear” during the global health crisis, she has found a “pure connection to hope” in her religion and has encouraged her followers to pray for the safety of those working to save lives in the pandemic, including health care workers and scientists.



In a post on Instagram, Jessica wrote: “I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss. My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed.



“I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope. After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place. I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God.



“I humbly ask that you join me in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers. Prayer is not political. Prayer is necessary.

“We are all in this together, so we must stand united. I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee. (sic)”



The ‘Open Book’ author had previously taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Birdie’s first birthday on March 20, when she said the tot - whom she has with her husband Eric Johnson - has brought “healing purpose” to her life.

Jessica - who also has Maxwell, seven, and Ace, six, with Eric - said: “Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae! You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply. With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you! #BIRDIEMAE (sic)