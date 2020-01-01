Dua Lipa getting through lockdown thanks to boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has credited boyfriend Anwar Hadid with keeping her spirits up with daily activities as they complete their coronavirus lockdown in an Airbnb.

The New Rules singer released her second album, Future Nostalgia, last Friday, but has been unable to celebrate properly as people around the world are forced to stay at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video interview with Good Morning Britain's Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday, Dua revealed she hasn't even been able to rely on home comforts because she's staying at an Airbnb due to a flood in her apartment. However, she was quick to add that she's "all good" because self-isolating means she gets to spend time with Anwar.

"Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home, we travel a lot so this is fine," she explained, adding: "It's been really, really good. We're good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one-daily walk."

Dua's parents left Kosovo and relocated to London in the 1990s, and she explained her family's experiences mean they're more than prepared for the pandemic.

"I think after going through two wars, they're like, 'This is a small price to pay... we can come together collectively to try and heal the world. All we have to do is try to sit on our sofas and watch TV, so I think we can do it'," she smiled.

Speaking about how she is dealing with anxiety during the pandemic, the popstar added that she's also leaning on pals for comfort.

"They are very testing and unsettling times," the 24-year-old explained. "One thing to remember is we're all going through this together, so when you do call your friend, they're in exactly the same place as you are and it always gives you a bit of clarity and calm."