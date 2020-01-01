Dua Lipa puts album leak down to fate amid coronavirus crisis

Dua Lipa is doing her best to adopt an "everything happens for a reason" approach following the online leak of her new album Future Nostalgia.

The singer brought the release date of the record forward to last week after snippets of it were leaked on the Internet.

But during a chat on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Dua said that she's trying to bear in mind that dropping the album early was positive for fans struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I guess it's been a bit of a weird week because the album leaked, which is a f**king pain in the a*se," she said. "It's been an emotional rollercoaster. Some things just come at you thick and fast sometimes. I don't really know what kind of happens, but it is what it is. And for me, I'm just like f**k it. People just get to hear it sooner if they want to hear it. If they want to wait and stream it on their streaming services, cool. That's the only way I can see it.

"I guess some things just happen for a reason and I think people maybe need it now more than ever."

Dua is one of a host of musicians who have been forced to postpone tour dates due to the health crisis. And while she described the decision to postpone her U.K. and European tour dates as a "little bit rubbish", she acknowledged that there are "bigger problems in the world".

"My U.K. and Europe (tour) is now happening (in 2021), so that will be our year - because I thought 2020 would be," the 24-year-old smiled.