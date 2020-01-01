Lauren London leads tributes to Nipsey Hussle on first anniversary of his death

Lauren London has led tributes to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on the first anniversary of his death.

Sharing a picture of herself and the rapper, who was shot and killed outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles last year, on her Instagram page on Tuesday, she wrote: "Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again."

Adding that her children, the three-year-old son of Nipsey and her 10-year-old son from a previous relationship with Lil Wayne, have "carried me this far", Lauren continued: "As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late-night conversation we had about resilience and fear Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."

Concluding her emotional tribute, the 35-year-old promised to make Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, proud, and wrote: "Until we are together again.... I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already)."

Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, T.I. and YG were among the other stars paying tribute to Nipsey on the anniversary of his passing, with DJ Khaled writing on his Twitter page: "Bless up @nipseyhussle ICON @nipseyhussle INSPIRATION TO ALL OF US THE MARATHON CONTINUES LONG LIVE @nipseyhussle Grateful for your friendship THE HIGHEST HUMAN ACT IS TO INSPIRE."