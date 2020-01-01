NEWS Kings of Leon share new acoustic track 'Going Nowhere' amidst the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The US rockers posted a black and white video of the performance of the song by frontman Caleb Followill sat on the edge of a couch playing the acoustic guitar and singing.



He belts out: "It's a long, hard road / 'Til I can get to you / And I'll be holding on / Hoping the sun comes shining through / I'm going nowhere."



The song was posted on social media to help raise awareness of Live Nation's Global Relief fund, which has been setup to help support live music crews and the touring and venues industry, which has been heavily-disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.



Kings of Leon captioned the clip posted on Instagram: "Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can."

'Going Nowhere' couldn't be more apt, given that most of the world is quarantined or on lockdown.



The 'Sex on Fire' hitmakers - whose last studio album was 2016's 'Walls' - are due to return to London for the first time in three years for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park in June.



Caleb and co will be joined at their Finsbury Park show by Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon, with more acts still to be announced across two stages.



The show will form part of a small UK tour, which will also see them play two arena dates at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on July 7, and Leeds' First Direct Arena on July 8.



However, at the time of writing, the US rockers are yet to announce whether the shows will still go ahead.



Their recent festival appearances have seen the band play at Lollapalooza in Brazil, Chile, and Berlin, Rock Werchter, Benicassim, and Mexicos Pal Norte to a crowd of over 100,000 people.



The 'Waste A Moment' musicians also played Reading and Leeds festival in the UK, but have not set foot on a stage in the capital city since 2017.



With further acts still to be announced, the special one-day event will take place on June 28.



Finsbury Park has hosted monumental nights of music since the 1960s' and has seen Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses, Oasis, and Jimi Hendrix grace the North London landmark.