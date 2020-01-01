NEWS Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato donating to fight against coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez is giving back to the staff at the Los Angeles hospital where she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 by helping to provide them with key coronavirus medical equipment.



The Come and Get It hitmaker, who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus, took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal she was making a donation to officials at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as doctors and nurses work overtime to treat Covid-19 patients.



"So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others," Gomez tweeted.



"I'm donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They've taken such good care of me so it's my turn to show my gratitude."



Meanwhile, the singer's old pal Demi Lovato is also doing her bit to help during the coronavirus pandemic, donating a portion of proceeds from her new Fabletics activewear range to aid first responders in dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE).



In a note posted on social media, Lovato admitted she almost nixed the 2 April launch of her latest line for Kate Hudson's fitness brand due to the global health crisis, but ultimately decided to press on with the release - and instead use the opportunity to do good.



"After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there's no better time to inspire others with my capsule (collection), which has always been about channeling your inner strength," Lovato shared in the statement.



"I'm pleased to announce that $5 (from) every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers - pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 to support the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation..."



"I hope you'll join me on our journey to project positivity, build inner strength, and boost each other up!" she added. "This is our chance to help the people in our community who need it most during this extraordinary time."



The Fabletics donation is Lovatos latest effort to help raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus - she also performed from her home for Elton John's Living Room Concert for America TV special on Sunday.



The show, which also featured appearances from Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and the Backstreet Boys, brought in over $8 million (£6.45 million) for the charities Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.