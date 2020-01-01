NEWS Aaron Carter's girlfriend has been released from police custody Newsdesk Share with :







Melanie Ann Martin was arrested on Sunday (29.03.20) night for alleged domestic abuse after she and the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker reportedly got into an argument, which turned later turned physical, at his Lancaster home in California.



The 32 year old was released on Monday (31.03.20) on a $50,000 bond - meaning a third party agreed to be responsible for her bail - but a follow-up court date has not yet been set because the LA courts are temporarily closed due to the current coronavirus crisis, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.



Aaron, 32, claimed Melanie scratched him during the altercation and police have since confirmed he did have marks on his body when they arrived at the house.



The 'Crush on You' hitmaker has also claimed Melanie told him she was pregnant before the arrest but he thinks "she's lying" and is adamant his legal team would never allow them to get back together - regardless of the circumstances.



After Melanie was arrested, Aaron took to social media to speak in more detail about the altercation, in which he also accused her of breaking her dog's leg.



He tweeted: "so sad @peta #ExGf #DomesticAssault My Heart Is Broken! another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me.its f***ed right now ;( and so is my heart

"I'm not in jail for felony assault with animal control looking for my dog because she broke its leg and didn't take it to the hospital #FelonyAssault (sic)"



In a series of other tweets, he wrote: "#ScornedWomen I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life.



"wishing her nothing but the best. but I won't stand for #DomesticAssault #Felony charges NOT ME I HAVE no CRIMiNAL record thanks



"so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated (sic)"



The pair got together at the beginning of the year and Aaron later declared his love for Melanie by getting her name tattooed above his eyebrow.