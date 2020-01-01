NEWS Harry Styles missing family while he's 'stuck' in coronavirus quarantine Newsdesk Share with :







Harry Styles is missing his family while he's "stuck in California" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The former One Direction star, 26, was set to return to the U.K. for his upcoming Love On Tour jaunt, but ended up stranded in California due to the global health crisis.



Speaking to host Roman Kemp on Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show on Tuesday, the Adore You hitmaker confessed he wishes he was back home with his family.



"You see, I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the U.S. decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here," he said.



The Watermelon Sugar star was set to kick off his 2020 world tour in Birmingham, England on 15 April, and take in Europe and North America before ending in Mexico City on 3 October.



However, the trek has been pushed back to 2021 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.



"I'm really sad that I have to cancel it. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it's for the best," he confessed.



Harry's tour is in support of his album Fine Line, which topped charts worldwide and received universal acclaim, with Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks comparing the record to her band's seminal album, Rumours.