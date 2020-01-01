NEWS John Legend struggles to relate to his children's privileged upbringing Newsdesk Share with :







John Legend finds it difficult to identify with his children's privileged upbringing in Hollywood.



The All of Me crooner opened up about his family life with wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, and their two children - Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months - in an interview with Rollacoaster magazine, in which he confessed they're "growing up in a very rarefied space, one that I don't have an experience (of) dealing with as a child."



While Luna and Miles grow up in a Hollywood Hills mansion, John's upbringing as the son of a factory worker and a seamstress was distinctly different, and he said he's "always trying to figure out a way to make sure they're not a*sholes" due to their privilege.



"I've toured through the different phases of my life, (from) being a bachelor in my mid-twenties, to being a 40-year-old husband with two young kids," John explained. "I love bringing the family along and I'm excited to have them with me on the tour bus. It's fun to see the world through their eyes."



However, despite being the first black man to reach EGOT status in 2018, after scooping two Emmys, 10 Grammys, one Oscar and one Tony award, John insisted his success hasn't gone to his head.



"I don't really think there's that big of a difference between who I am most days and who I am at home," he reflected. "It doesn't feel like I'm transforming into a new person. It still (feels) very much like an extension of who I am as a person."