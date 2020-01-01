DJ Jazzy Jeff fears he has coronavirus amid pneumonia recovery

DJ Jazzy Jeff is worried he has contracted coronavirus amid his recovery from pneumonia.

The producer, musician, and actor revealed his fears in a new post on his Instagram Stories.

"Pls (please) say a prayer for all the sick… it’s a lot more than you know!! "I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs… I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel of a wife!" he wrote, referring to his wife Lynette Jackson. "Please take this serious... It does not care who you are... what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe."

Jeff didn't add whether or not he'd been tested for the Covid-19 virus.

His post came after a tweet on 7 March, in which he complained about feeling ill and hinted that he was receiving treatment in hospital.

"I’ll be happy when I’m home and I can cough freely... LOL (laugh out loud)," the 55-year-old commented.

Jeff first rose to fame alongside Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, later appearing on U.S. TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He has since gone on to become one of the world's most famous DJs.

If Jeff does have coronavirus, he follows in the footsteps of stars including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.