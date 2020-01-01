NEWS Hayley Williams rejected rapper Lil Uzi Vert's offer to feature on track as she didn't want to be 'that famous' Newsdesk Share with :







Hayley Williams rejected rapper Lil Uzi Vert's offer to feature on one of his songs because she didn't want to be "that famous".



The Paramore star has revealed that she has turned down the chance to team up with a number of country stars, including Jason Aldean, and explained that she declined a feature with the Pennsylvanian hip-hop star because at the time she was about to "take a break" from the 'Misery Business' band.



In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she spilled: "This is so, so random. But I get asked to do like features on country songs sometimes. I'm no hater of country music.



"I grew up very young in Mississippi on Shania Twain and Dixie Chicks.



"I'm pretty sure Jason Aldean asked me to sing on one of his songs, and I was like …



"And I remember too Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him and I know that fans are going to be so p***ed at me for saying this, but I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, 'Buddy, I love you so much, but I don't want to be that famous.'



"I told him like we were getting ready to take a break.



"I obviously had a lot of issues going on that no one really knew about and I was like, 'Bro, I just need to disappear. I don't want to be that kind of a famous person.'



"Because that is ... He's like a big artist, man.



"My stepbrother is obsessed with them. He was p***ed when I told him the story."



The 'Simmer' star - who released her debut solo project, 'Petals for Armor I', in February, has done a number of features, including on rapper B.o.B.'s hit 'Airplanes' in 2010, and 'Stay The Night' with Zedd in 2013.