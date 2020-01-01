NEWS Robbie Williams forced Bono and George Michael to listen to him singing a cappella in a bathroom Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker recalled how he serenaded the famous pop stars at a house party in the 1990s, with three songs from his debut solo album, 'Life Thru A Lens'.



He recalled to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Let's just say I was feeling supercharged and very confident. Let's just put it at that. I'm at a house party and I grab Bono and George Michael and take them into the bathroom ... This is not going where you think it is! I sit them down in this very large bathroom and I make them listen - a cappella - to me singing three of my songs from [debut solo album] 'Life Thru A Lens'. I sang them 'Old Before I Die' and 'Ego A Go Go' and something else. Can you imagine? Bless them for being so nice. They were just stuck with a lunatic. Sorry Bono. Sorry George."



Robbie previously opened up about how he battled drug and alcohol abuse but has now been sober for 19 years.

He can remember some of the lowest points of his substance abuse, including how he spent one Christmas Day high on speed whilst visiting sick children with Take That.



He shared recently: "We went to visit a children's hospital. I'd been in the pub all night, and I necked a gram of speed and just carried on. I'm in a children's hospital off my head on speed ... and then the dramatic come down. Like a huge, huge comedown later on that day. So that was the Christmas in Take That I remember."