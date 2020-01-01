Rihanna: 'I want at least three children in the next 10 years'

Rihanna wants to become a mum-of-three before the end of the decade.

The Umbrella singer is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants 'three or four' kids by 2030.

Speaking candidly to British Vogue magazine, the star insisted she's more than capable of being a single mum.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong...'," she explained. "They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

In January, it was reported that the 32-year-old has split from Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel after three years of dating. In the interview, Rihanna explained that she has felt like she's in a new phase of her life since her birthday in February.

"Since I turned 32, I'm realising life is really short," she said. "You don't have a lot of time to tolerate s**t, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you're overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I'm overwhelmed too much... What's happening now is that I'm going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down."

Meanwhile, Rihanna told the fashion glossy she's working "very aggressively" on new music, but has no idea when she'll be dropping a new studio album, with her adding, "I don't want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there's no format, there's nothing. There's just good music and if I feel it, I'm putting it out.'