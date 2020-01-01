NEWS Skepta raps about rumoured ex-lover Naomi Campbell and famous flings on new track 'Mic Check' Newsdesk Share with :







The 37-year-old grime star - whose real name is Joseph Adenuga - and the supermodel appeared to confirm their romance in May 2018, when they posed together on the cover of GQ Magazine, and the rapper has now released a track about the negative side of dating someone in the spotlight, such as his rumoured exes Naomi and pop star Adele, who he was linked to last year.



On the track featured on his joint album with Chip and Young Adz called 'Insomnia', he spits: “Can you handle the fame? You know you’re f***ing with a star?



“When you’re f***ing with me, they talk about you in the Press.”



He then name-drops Naomi and suggests the pair had fun on FaceTime together.



He raps: “How can I fall asleep when I’m on this FaceTime with Nao – shh.



"She got them ­Victoria Secrets that she’s tryna show me.”



Naomi previously revealed that their GQ shoot was supposed to be for their own private use, but they turned out so well, they wanted to share them with the world, whilst she also revealed she calls Skepta by the nickname Junior.



She said: "Well can I tell you a secret about that, which I hope Skeppy won't mind? Junior actually, I don't call him Skepta, I call him Junior.



"We basically did that shoot on our own, it wasn't for any publication, and once I saw the pictures I was like 'no, no, no we should come out.' And so then I started making some calls.



"It wasn't like I was going to wait months for it to come out - it's either got to come out in the next few or it ain't coming out at all. So first I had to send someone with the pictures and da-da-da."



Naomi said she "fun" at the photoshoot with Skepta.



She said: "It was fun shooting it, and Junior just loves the camera. He's great. And the whole team, we shot that in one day in New York, like hours., because I remember he got off a plane straight from London and came to the shoot."



And the former 'Empire' actress even poked fun at their rumoured romance.



After DJ Manny Norte introduced AJ Tracey and Skepta's new single 'Kiss and Tell' on radio, Naomi quipped: "We do not kiss and tell!"



When Manny laughed,"But we kiss though right?", she then replied: "We love to love…"