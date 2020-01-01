Ozzy Osbourne forced to cancel Switzerland trip for Parkinson's treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled a trip to Switzerland to see an immunity expert.

The Black Sabbath rocker cancelled his 2020 tour dates last month so he could make the trip to Europe to seek treatment for Parkinson's disease, but now the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to rethink his plans to travel.

His manager and wife, Sharon, revealed the latest health setback during an appearance on U.S. TV show The Talk on Monday.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland," she said. "We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel."

Sharon also revealed the ongoing global health crisis has really impacted her and Ozzy as they try to stay safe and healthy.

"We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there, but I honestly find this such frightening times (sic)," she added. "I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive.

"I'm not one of these people (who are), like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people', and, 'This is amazing'. I'm not that way. I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm heartbroken."

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but he only went public with the news in January.