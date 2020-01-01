NEWS Drake shares first pictures of son in emotional social media post Newsdesk Share with :







Drake has shared the first pictures of his two-year-old son Adonis in an emotional social media message.



The rapper fathered the tot with former adult movie actress and French artist Sophie Brussaux in October 2017, but initially didn't confirm he was a dad as he was not in a relationship with her and tried to obtain a DNA test to establish paternity.



Drake acknowledged his son after rap rival Pusha T revealed the news in a 2018 diss track - and now the star seems to be fully embracing parenthood.



The Hotline Bling hitmaker posted a picture of Adonis sitting on his knee on Instagram on Monday.



"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he began in the accompanying caption. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."



Drake went on to tell fans to "break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light" in a reference to those struggling with self-isolation or sickness during the global coronavirus pandemic.



"Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," the 33-year-old mused.



Hinting he is struggling to see those close to him due to restrictions brought in to stop the spread of the virus, he added: "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."



Drake has previously confessed to having his ups and downs with Sophie, but told LeBron James on his HBO series The Shop that he would always have "unconditional love" for her.