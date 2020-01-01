Camila Cabello praises essential workers in note about coronavirus quarantine

Camila Cabello has praised the essential workers who are supplying food and medical care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the former Fifth Harmony star shared a journal entry on social media highlighting local heroes, including sanitation, post office, pharmacy and funeral home employees, and truck drivers and doormen, among others, reflecting: "There are so many people on the front lines for us.

"Essential workers who are showing up to work everyday (sic), people who have children and grandparents, loved ones with compromised health - people they are worried about too, and yet they still show up to work every day. I just can't imagine how scary this must be for them and their families," the Havana hitmaker continued. "To all the people on the front lines, from all the first responders, to doctors and nurses saving people's lives in the hospital and at the same time risking their own lives to do so, to police and social workers and food delivery and grocery store employees, THANK YOU for your bravery we are all eternally grateful for you."

On Sunday evening, the star and her beau Shawn Mendes teamed up for a performance on Elton John's Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America show, where they gave an acoustic performance of Camila's hit My Oh My.

The benefit, hosted by Elton, replaced the postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards on Fox, and also featured performances from Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Lizzo.

Proceeds from the event will go towards non-profit organisations such as Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.