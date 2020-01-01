NEWS Bhad Bhabie has called out Billie Eilish for not replying to her DMs Newsdesk Share with :







The 17-year-old internet personality and rapper - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - was asked during an Instagram Live is she is still friends with the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker, only to claim that the 18-year-old Grammy-winner doesn't respond to her direct messages on the app.



She said: "I think I'm friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn't text me.



"I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when bitches get famous. It could be that. I'm not tripping. I know who my real friends are."



Bhabie went viral in 2016 when she appeared on 'Dr. Phil', and is best known for her catchphrase, 'Catch me outside, how about that?'



The pair last publicly communicated on Instagram in November, when the 'everything i wanted' singer commented, "B**ch watch the road" on a video clip Bhabie posted of her rapping in her car to 'Freak Nasty' by Megan Thee Stallion.



Bhabie wrote back with a rolling-eye emoji.



One explanation for Billie's lack of DMs could be that she has been avoiding reading comments on social media because the nasty ones "ruined" her life.



The 'No Time To Die' hitmaker vowed to stop reading interactions on her Instagram, Twitter and other online platforms and slammed "cancel culture" as completely "insane".



She said: "I've stopped reading comments fully. It was ruining my life. It's weird. The cooler the things you get to do, the more people hate you. Cancel culture is insane. The internet is a bunch of trolls and the problem is a lot of it is really funny. It's anything for a joke. People say anything to make people laugh. It's insane that I have ever been reading comments. I should've stopped long ago but the problem is I've always wanted to stay in touch with my fans and people have ruined that for me and for them. That sucks. I still try to like fan posts. If I see fans anywhere I just want to talk to them. They're people, they're me. They're like friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off."