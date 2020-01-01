NEWS Bugzy Malone admits he's 'lucky to be alive' after serious quad bike accident Newsdesk Share with :







The 29-year-old star - whose real name is Aaron Davis - was riding the bike in Bury, Greater Manchester, on March 25, and footage circulated on Twitter filmed by passers-by showing the musician before the crash, and then him being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance after his motorcycle - which was a complete write-off - collided with an Audi.



Police released a statement and confirmed that the injuries were "not believed to be life-threatening".



However, Bugzy has now broken his silence and revealed he was unconscious and "sustained serious injuries" after going out on his bike because he was "bored" of the coronavirus lockdown.



Alongside a series of snaps from the incident and one of him in his hospital bed with a number of cuts and stitches on his face, he wrote on Instagram: "They tell me I'm lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don't remember much, what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!



"Lock down ain't easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless. (sic)"



The star's management had issued an update to let his fans and well-wishers know that he was being "monitored" and remains in hospital.



They then thanked everyone for their concern and asked on behalf of their client to give him some "privacy" during this difficult time.



They tweeted last week: "I can now confirm that @TheBugzyMalone is in a stable condition. He remains in hospital whilst being monitored and assessed.



"He would love privacy for him and his family while recovering so let us leave him at peace until stable enough to make a comeback on social media.



"It's been a very craaazy last 24hrs which was not obviously intended & shows how quick life can turn.



"I just wanted to say to everyone who has wished and prayed for bugzy & anyone in general, stay safe and keep healthy, keep your loved ones close and live your life! Thank You. (sic)"



Two siblings, Waqas Mahmood and Shahbaz Arif Mahmood, shared their account of what happened and how they helped Bugzy until paramedics arrived on the scene.



They said: "He had an orange jacket on. We rang the ambulance and carried on talking to him until the ambulance service and police came. "The car and the quad had an accident, the car was smoking.



"It was parked in the middle of the road. It's a residential road that leads onto the motorway. We saw the driver.

"He was out of the car and on his phone to the police."



Several of Malone's peers took to Twitter to send him a speedy recovery.



Yungen wrote: "Prayers to Bugzy man."



KSI posted on his page: "I'm praying for you fam, please don't die on us @TheBugzyMalone (sic)"



Lethal Bizzle added: "Hope Bugzy is ok."