Rita Ora accidentally hits head during live exercise tutorial

Rita Ora suffered an embarrassing mishap when she hit her head during a live exercise tutorial on Sunday.

The British singer took to Instagram Live to share a workout routine with fans as she self-isolated at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, at one point, Rita misjudged the height of the windows and ceiling in the room as she began her squat set.

As the 29-year-old jumped, her head thumped into the ceiling above, and she was left holding her head in pain as she cried: "Ouch, ah why am I so stupid? I am losing my mind I am literally losing my mind, this is insane. I banged my head on the window."

During the broadcast, Rita's pal and former The X Factor U.K. co-judge, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, couldn't help but laugh at her efforts.

"Actually crying with laughter at this @RitaOra the gift that keeps on giving," he wrote on Twitter.

Before embarking on the exercise routine, Rita spent time discussing her new music video for the Sam Smith-penned tune, How to Be Lonely, which is out now. The full video is available to stream on her Instagram page.