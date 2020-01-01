NEWS Mariah Carey feels 'eternally 12' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hero' hitmaker turned 50 on Friday (27.03.20) but she didn't place any special significance on the milstone birthday because she doesn't feel as though she's grown up.



Mariah shared a series of photos from her special day on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: "Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12 (sic)"



The pictures featured Mariah and her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - and showed her two birthday cakes.



One had candles in the shape of '12' while another had 'Happy Anniversary Mariah' written across it.



On her actual birthday, Mariah revealed she had been working on new music.



She shared a bare-faced selfie while recording in her studio at home and posted on Instagram: "Starting 327 with a new song #stayhome.(sic)"



The former 'American Idol' judge also paid tribute to musicians who share a March birthday.



Alongside a gallery of photos of some of the artists, she wrote: "Happy anniversaries to all my super talented fellow Aries!! [heart emojis] Cheers!!! [champagne emojis] @chakaikhan @arethasings @dianaross @eltonjohn @celinedion @fergie @ladygaga (sic)"



Meanwhile, Mariah's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka wished the star a "Happy Anniversary" with a throwback photo of them together and encouraged fans on TikTok to take part in the #AlwaysBeMyBabyChallenge.



He wrote on Instagram: "I hope you learn this and share it for Mariah's special anniversary day! 3/27 (sic)"

The 'One Sweet Day' hitmaker has previously explained she calls her birthday her anniversary.



She said: "I don't count years but I definitely rebuke them... I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling."