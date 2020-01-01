NEWS John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms Newsdesk Share with :







Americana and folk legend John Prine has been hospitalised in a critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19.



The singer's family members broke the news to fans in a Twitter message on Sunday (29Mar20).



"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," his relatives wrote. "He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical."



They continued: "This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."



The news prompted fans and celebrity admirers to share their well wishes online, with Star Wars icon Mark Hamill writing: "Get well soon John!", as musician Jason Isbell posted: "Sending our love to each of y'all. Hoping for the best.@



The health update emerges days after John's wife, Fiona Prine, revealed she had tested positive for the coronavirus on 17 March (20), but explained the 73 year old singer's results had come back "indeterminate".



They decided to go into quarantine separately, because cancer survivor John - who underwent heart surgery last year (19) and recently had to scrap concerts due to a hip injury - was considered to be in the high-risk group, if infected.



"So far, he's fine," Fiona said of her husband's condition at the time. "He's always got a little something (medical issue) going on, but he's 73 years old and he may have some issues, but he may not have this virus and I want to keep it that way.



"This would not be a good virus for him to get, or anyone like him in his age group with his underlying health conditions. It is really imperative that we stay home."



Prine has become the second big country star to test positive for the coronavirus - singer/songwriter Joe Diffie, 61, died from complications related to the illness earlier on Sunday, just two days after revealing his diagnosis.