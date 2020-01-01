Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show

The Simple Life stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie thrilled fans by appearing on Friday's instalment of Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live talk show.

The stars appeared separately via video link as part of the weekday entertainment program from the star, who has turned to social media to keep fans entertained amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown,

Beginning with Nicole, who was also accompanied by her pet reptile Speedy, the pair talked about supporting small businesses during the difficult time, with Miley noting, "I am not worried about where my next meal comes from. I’m not worried about my business falling apart," before insisting it's "so important" to support "local mom and pop businesses".

Businesswoman Nicole agreed, before admitting life in quarantine has inspired her to focus her attention on the more tangible things in life and dismiss her more trivial concerns.

She also encouraged people to start "growing their own food" and to donate to their local food banks, adding: "With all these kids out of school, there are now millions of kids left without lunches... find your local food bank and find out what they need and a lot of them need donations."

Next Paris checked in for a chat with Miley, and it wasn't long before she shared an uplifting message with fans, telling them: "I love living my life and having a good time and it makes me happy to bring light and happiness to the world... We need more positivity and good vibes and that’s how I like spending my life."

After bonding over their love of animals, the conversation turned serious, with Miley asking Paris how she deals with online trolls - with the hotel heiress urging viewers to not "pay attention to any of that".

"Anyone saying rude things is just projecting what they feel about themselves... Don’t give them the time of day,’ she concluded, before expressing "how amazing it is" that Miley is "bringing everyone together" through her web show.