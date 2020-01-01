Jon Bon Jovi's son had a 'mild version' of coronavirus

Jon Bon Jovi is convinced his teenage son had a "mild version" of coronavirus.

The Bon Jovi rocker told Entertainment Tonight his 17-year-old son Jacob recently came down with a form of Covid-19, adding he and his family had taken the decision to self-isolate as a precaution.

"The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us. We've been here 15 days now, not that I'm counting," he said. "Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it just the intestinal kind."

Jon, 58, shares Jacob, along with Stephanie, 26, Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 15, with wife Dorothea, 57, and he added Jacob soon began to feel much better after quarantining.

"Dorothea created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry room being triaged and no one could go in there unless they had gloves and a mask and she had a bathrobe on backwards and different slippers," he explained. "But we kept him in there until all of the symptoms had cleared and now he's 100 per cent."

And whilst they're convinced the illness Jacob had was coronavirus, they have been unable to get a test for the teenager as it proved "pretty difficult" to get hold of one.

"It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that also tested, they were tested and tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left, and so we just followed those same protocols," the Always singer said.