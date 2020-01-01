NEWS Dua Lipa heading for Top 10 domination while The Weeknd set to return to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



The Weeknd looks set to topple Saint Jhn to return to Number 1 on Friday for a sixth non-consecutive week on top of the Official Singles Chart with Blinding Lights.



Little Mix are heading for the highest new entry of the week with Break Up Song.



There’s no stopping Dua Lipa right now, as latest single Break My Heart looks set to complete a hat trick of entries for the singer in this week’s Official Chart Top 10. Physical is looking at a new peak position (3) while Don’t Start Now still rides high at Number 4, and latest single from Dua’s new album Break My Heart is on course for Number 7.



Grime stars Skepta and Chip have joined forces with D-Block Europe’s Young Adz on a surprise collaborative album, Insomnia, and three of its tracks are charging into the midweek Top 40, led by Waze at Number 13, Mains (22) and Golden Brown (32).