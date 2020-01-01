NEWS Tori Kelly thinks it would be 'fun' to be a judge on 'American Idol' Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer was a semi-finalist on the US talent show in 2010, and in 2015, she even became a Team Advisor for Maroon 5's Adam Levine on 'The Voice'.



Tori says that whilst she'd love to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan - the current judges - she would find it challenging having to give feedback to the hopefuls and sending acts home on the show.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz when asked if it's a role she'd like to try out: "I haven't really thought about it.

"It would have to be the right timing and stuff with the other things.



"But that could be fun, I might do that if that opportunity came up.



"I think I would have a hard time though, I wouldn't want to be mean to anyone. I might not be a good judge."



Meanwhile, Tori revealed that her next album will "reflect" how "in love" she is with husband André Murillo.



The US star - who tied the knot with the basketball player in 2018 - said: "I think where I am at in life, I am happier, married and in love and I want my music to reflect that.



"I am excited for what I've got coming next.



"A new sound for me that I haven't touched on before."



The 'Should've Been Me' singer also opened up about how she found her confidence whilst writing her most "vulnerable" record, 2019's 'Inspired By True Events'.



She said: "When I was writing the songs there was a lot of vulnerability and a lot of hurt as well.



"I think as I sing the songs more and more, through the vulnerability I've found confidence, because being vulnerable can be a beautiful thing.”