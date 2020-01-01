Diplo praises queer artists for 'changing way music exists'

Diplo has credited queer artists for the evolution of music in recent history.

In an interview with British LGBTQ+ publication Attitude, the DJ and producer praised the "fearlessness" of queer artists who have "changed the way music exists".

"The original guys who were creating hip-hop were queer. House music, Baltimore Club, New Orleans bounce music - every time there's a genre that falls out of nothing, it's always been kind of like the queer scene that created that," he said.

The star, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, continued: "It's always been in the underground. It's like Vogue that Madonna put out, and she's always shown respect and love, but it's always been the queer community who have to scratch it out of nothing.

"I think that's back to the fearlessness because when you have that energy - the masculine energy, the feminine - you're taking all the risks because there's nothing to lose. I think it might be challenging for some straight men, but for queer artists it's kind of second nature. They're able to go wherever they want and, like I said, there's no walls."

Diplo, 41, appears on the cover of the May 2020 edition of the publication with pal and country music star, Orville Peck.