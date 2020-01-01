NEWS Dolly Parton wants people to 'keep the faith' amid the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker has posted a video on Instagram in which she tells her fans to try and not be “too scared” about the ongoing global health crisis, as she used lighthearted comedy to “dissolve the situation”.



At the start of the video, she sings: "Hello it’s Dolly climbing the stairway to heaven because this virus has scared the H-E-double L out of us.”



And she then adds: "I’m not making light of the situation. Well, maybe I am because it’s the light I believe that’s going to dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do. I think he’s holding us to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love.



"I think when this passes, we’re all going to be better people. Just keep the faith, don’t be too scared, we’re gonna be alright, God is with us.”



Dolly, 74, is just one of the stars spreading cheer during a difficult time, as several musicians including John Legend and Chris Martin have been hosting live-streamed concerts from their homes, where they have been playing songs for fans.



Whilst the likes of Lizzo and Camila Cabello have been encouraging meditation to calm the mind, and Harry Styles has urged his fans to use their time in self-isolation to pick up a new hobby.



The ‘Adore You’ singer - who revealed he has been learning Italian - said: "It's a little difficult but it's all right - I'm lucky I'm with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It's a very strange time but we're just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks - you know, the classic quarantine stuff!



"Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes."