Robbie Williams reignites Liam Gallagher feud calling him a 'd***head'

The ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker has been at loggerheads with Liam for two decades, and whilst the rift between the pair had gone quiet in recent months, Robbie has now kicked things off again by branding Liam a “d***head”.



Robbie admitted Liam is an “incredible singer”, but said his personality can sometimes be difficult to “separate” from the music he makes.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he said: “The thing about Liam is he’s incredible.



“He’s an incredible singer - proper rock and roller. The world’s a better place for him being in it. He’s iconic.



“Sometimes you have to separate the art from the d***head. And I can do that.”



The comments come after Robbie, 46, called off plans to challenge Liam to a boxing match, after he first laid down the gauntlet two decades ago at the BRIT Awards with a £10,000 bet on the table.



In October, he once again suggested the pair go head to head in a "professional" boxing match, but retracted his statements the following month when his wife Ayda Field called the idea “embarrassing".



Speaking on their new podcast, 'At Home With The Williamses', Ayda told Robbie: "I think it is embarrassing. You are 45, man. You're going to go in a ring and smack each other? It's just lame.



"First of all, neither one of you are at your top, peak form. You are not in your twenties, I hate to break it to you. You are both peppered at this point. Your back's going to go out, your knees are going to buckle. I am going to have to bring you back from the dead after this. I don't understand it.



"I am going to knock the hate out, so you feel no need, to the point where you might even send Liam Gallagher a Christmas card. We're going to melt the ice off that snowman.”



Robbie eventually agreed with his wife, and said he would instead try to bring some "joy" to the 'Shockwave' singer, especially with Christmas approaching at the time.



He said: "This is the festive season of giving and joy to all men, even Liam Gallagher. Thank God we have steered this tanker around to where we should be."