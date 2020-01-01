NEWS Kelly Osbourne says Ozzy 'feeling better' amid Parkinson’s disease battle Newsdesk Share with :







The 71-year-old rocker revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his daughter Kelly has now said that following a “treatment of stem cell” he is beginning to feel a lot better.



Kelly claims Ozzy is “walking better” and “talking better” since his treatment, and his symptoms are “lessening”.



She said: "Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind blowing. He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”



The 35-year-old television personality says the family - including Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne, and their other two children Jack and Aimee - now has “hope” that Ozzy will get better.



But now the ‘Crazy Train’ hitmaker is back on his feet, he feels “frustrated” that he still can’t leave the house - this time because of the coronavirus pandemic that is seeing people self-isolate at home to keep themselves safe.



Kelly added: "Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him.



“He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.’ ”



And while she’s glad her dad is feeling better, Kelly says staying away from both of her parents during self-isolation has been hard.



Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she said: "If I'd known then that that would probably be the last time I get to hug him for, like, three or four months, I probably would have gone to Panama with him. I did have a cry yesterday because I miss my parents and I'm really close with them and I'm used to seeing them every day and being with them every day. I've spent pretty much every day in the last year with my dad, and not being able to see him is hard.



"My mum and dad love each other so much that if they're together, they have fun and they just do their own little thing. Every day I call them and they're giving me a list of things to watch. My dad has been sending me the most disgusting memes."