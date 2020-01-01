NEWS Dua Lipa was 'conflicted' about releasing her new album during worldwide Covid-19 outbreak Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old singer has just released her latest record 'Future Nostalgia' and while she was initially unsure if it was the right time, she hopes it will help to distract people from the current health crisis.



Speaking on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' on Apple Music, she explained: "I felt very confident going into this record and I feel like I really found my lyrical language and what I wanted to say and I'm really proud of it. Of course during this time, I have felt very conflicted and I was very confused and I wasn't sure whether we need to be putting music out at this time because a lot of people are suffering and there's a lot going on in the world and you never really know when the right time is.



"But also saying that I made this album to get away from any anxiety, stress, opinion of others, and pressures of even making a second record. And I made it with love and I just wanted to have fun and I made it with my friends. It was about getting away from that. And I feel like maybe now more than ever, that's why this album has to come out. You know? If anything, I hope it takes people away from what's going on at the moment and gives them a moment to just dance and let loose and forget about the outside world."



Dua also spoke about how she is coping with social distancing and working from home amid the pandemic.



She said: "It's very confusing and quite unsettling times, only because we just don't know how long this is going to last. And how long we have to do this for and try and figure out different ways to work from home. Especially with what I do. Trying to come up with fun and inventive ways to be able to share my music and create a world around it. But I really think it's a small price to pay. If we think that by staying inside that hopefully we can kind of slow down or put a stop to this virus, then the sooner we will stay in, the quicker we'll be back out and doing what we love the most. So I think that's kind of what's important at the moment.



"I've been cooking and eating lots. I think it's kind of a message for all of us to kind of just take a step back and take a breath and have some patience and not everything's about living life so fast. I know for myself, everything's about what's next and where am I going and where am I flying to and where am I up to? And where do I have to go in my house and it's the same for you. It's an important moment to take a step back and really kind of not take for granted those things we got so used to just having."