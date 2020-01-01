Ariana Grande shares Victorious memories on show's 10th anniversary

Ariana Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of her teen sitcom Victorious by remembering the experience as some of the "most special years" of her life.

The pop superstar began her career on Broadway, but rose to fame after playing Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show, which ran for four seasons from 2010.

Victorious, created by Dan Schneider, was set in a Hollywood performing arts school and centred on an aspiring singer, portrayed by Victoria Justice, with co-stars including Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas III, and Matt Bennett.

On Thursday night (26Mar20), Ariana took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos from her time on the show, after reading a similar post by Monet and becoming emotional.

"ten years of victorious," she began. "daniella's post got me all in my feels now so i'm sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (sic)..."

Ariana, who also appeared in a short-lived Sam & Cat spin-off, went on to reminisce about "getting in trouble" with her friends on set and "trying not to laugh" during more dramatic scenes, and confessed she even missed "waking up with dye stained pillows", thanks to the red hair treatment she had to undergo for her character.

"thank u @danwarp (Schneider) and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other's lives (sic)," she concluded. "happy anniversary!"

Ariana's sweet show tribute prompted old pal Justice to comment, "Such a special time. Memories I will always cherish. Love u guys (sic)", while Monet added, "Love you, and this, and all that we shared. Such special years".