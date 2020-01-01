Jesy Nelson: 'Having children has never really been on my agenda'

Jesy Nelson is in no rush to start a family with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The Little Mix singer, 28, has been dating the British reality TV star since early last year, and while Chris previously hinted they might have kids in "about a year and a half", the Black Magic star quashed the speculation in a new interview.

Speaking with Britain's The Sun newspaper, she said, "I'm not really sure if I want kids. It's never really been on my agenda. Maybe when I'm older I might change my mind. Right now I can't think of anything worse... I think I feel like a kid myself, so it's quite a scary thought having kids. I don't think I'm ever not going to feel like a child myself."

Jesy added, "I would definitely love to get married though, absolutely."

For now, the star insisted she and Chris are taking their relationship slowly and have no plans to change their current set-up.

"We haven't got any plans to. I don't like rushing things," she continued. "I think you should do it at your own pace when things feel right. If I'm going to move in with Chris I'd like us to get our own house - I'm in my house at the moment."

Former Love Island contestant Chris, 27, previously told The Sun: "We both want to get ­married. We found each other and we have endless respect for each other. I think that's why our relationship works. We're proper family people. We love each other's family. I'm ready to settle down and I think she is."