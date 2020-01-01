Liam Payne partners with hometown charity amid coronavirus crisis

Liam Payne has partnered with a U.K. charity to provide meal donations that will aid food banks located in the Midlands, England.

The former One Direction star, 26, is joining forces with The Trussell Trust to support over 100 food bank centres in Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol, which are expected to provide over 360,000 meals to people in crisis over the next three months due to the Covod-19 pandemic.

"It's not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food. Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support," Liam said in a statement. "It's vital that we get support to those people right now, as this crisis unfolds. The Trussell Trust is working with food banks across the country to ensure emergency help is there for people who don't have money for the basics.

"But I'm also donating because of the work they do to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank - we can't end the conversation with getting emergency food to people - as vital as that is.

"When we're out the other side of this, we need to look at why there are people in our country who don't have enough money for food. I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food - and end the need for food banks."

Liam joins the increasing number of stars donating to coronavirus relief efforts worldwide, with Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber also providing meals as part of DoorDash takeaway service's #OpenForDelivery initiative.

Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have also handed out millions to help those feeding hungry children and groups seeking out medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.