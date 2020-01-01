John Legend and Ellie Goulding join Twitch Stream Aid

John Legend, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora are the latest acts to sign up to perform from their homes for Saturday's Twitch Stream Aid fundraising concert.

The event, held on the streaming platform for gamers, will also feature appearances from self-isolating artists including Barry Gibb, Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Joe Jonas, Charlie Puth, and Madison Beer, with all proceeds benefiting the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The charity gig airs on Twitch and a special website and will run for 12 hours from 12pm EST, with viewers encouraged to donate to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Other newly announced streaming events featuring self-isolating stars include The Fader magazine's Fader Fort event on Tuesday.

Kesha was to have led a line-up at an event at SXSW before the festival was cancelled due to the global pandemic, but she will now premiere footage of a cover version of The Beastie Boys' (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!) online as part of a nine-hour streamed bash. More than 40 artists will be involved, with further acts to be announced on Monday. Money raised will go to charities helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Friday's livestreaming highlights include Tinashe performing for fans on the premiere of LiveXLive Presents, and Miley Cyrus chatting to former The Simple Life stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on her daily Instagram Live chat show, Bright Minded.

Live performances by artists including Jason Derulo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Yungblud will also be available to watch on the TikTok app on Friday.