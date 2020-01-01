NEWS Saint Jhn holds on to Number 1 for a second week with Roses Newsdesk Share with :







Saint Jhn claims a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Roses. The track, which found global success thanks to a remix by Khazak producer Imanbek, scored 60,000 chart sales this week – including 7.4 million streams - to keep its place at the top.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Joel Corry continues to climb with club anthem Lonely at Number 4, up one place, and Dua Lipa’s Physical is up two to Number 5. Boyfriend by Mabel just misses out on this week’s Top 10, jumping six places to Number 11.



The Weeknd scores three Top 40 entries this week following the release of his newly crowned Number 1 album After Hours. In Your Eyes is this week’s highest new entry at Number 17, marking his 15th Top 20 hit, the album’s title track rebounds 20 places to Number 24, and his recent chart-topper Blinding Lights is at Number 2.



Further down, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Raye shimmy up seven spots with Tequila (31), and newcomer Nathan Dawe lands his first Top 40 hit, zooming 15 places with his rework of garage classic Flowers ft. Birmingham rapper JayKae (34).



Optimistic bop Sunday Best by American electro-pop duo Surfaces (36) climbs eight places to become the latest TikTok hit to break the UK Top 40, and London rapper Fredo gets an eighth Top 40 hit under his belt with Scorpion (37).



Finally there’s a new entry from Manchester rapper Mastermind, War ft. 18-year-old drill rapper Bandokay, which debuts at Number 39.

