NEWS Bugzy Malone in 'stable condition' after being involved serious quad bike accident Newsdesk







The 29-year-old star - whose real name is Aaron Davis - was riding the bike in Bury, Greater Manchester, on March 25, and footage circulated on Twitter filmed by passers-by showing the musician before the crash, and then him being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance after his motorcycle - which is a complete write-off - collided with an Audi.



Police released a statement and confirmed that the injuries were "not believed to be life-threatening".



An investigation into the accident is still on-going, with no arrests made at the time of writing.



A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police had said: "Shortly before 9.20pm last night (Wednesday 25 March 2020), police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quadbike.



"Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike - a 29-year-old man - was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.



"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."



Now, the star's management team have issued an update to let his fans and well-wishers know that he is being "monitored" and remains in hospital.



They then thanked everyone for their concern and asked on behalf of their client to give him some “privacy” during this difficult time.



They tweeted: "I can now confirm that @TheBugzyMalone is in a stable condition. He remains in hospital whilst being monitored and assessed.



"He would love privacy for him and his family while recovering so let us leave him at peace until stable enough to make a comeback on social media.



"It's been a very craaazy last 24hrs which was not obviously intended & shows how quick life can turn.



"I just wanted to say to everyone who has wished and prayed for bugzy & anyone in general, stay safe and keep healthy, keep your loved ones close and live your life! Thank You. (sic)"



Two siblings, Waqas Mahmood and Shahbaz Arif Mahmood, shared their account of what happened and how they helped Bugzy until paramedics arrived on the scene.



They said: "He had an orange jacket on. We rang the ambulance and carried on talking to him until the ambulance service and police came. "The car and the quad had an accident, the car was smoking.



"It was parked in the middle of the road. It's a residential road that leads onto the motorway. We saw the driver.

"He was out of the car and on his phone to the police."



Several of Malone's peers took to Twitter to send him a speedy recovery.



Yungen wrote: "Prayers to Bugzy man."



KSI posted on his page: "I'm praying for you fam, please don't die on us @TheBugzyMalone (sic)"



Lethal Bizzle added: "Hope Bugzy is ok."