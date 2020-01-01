NEWS Ryan Tedder confirms two people close to him have tested positive for coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Ryan Tedder's publicist and a close friend have both tested positive for coronavirus.



The OneRepublic frontman joined Miley Cyrus for her daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded, on Thursday, where he revealed two people close to him tested positive for Covid-19.



Explaining how his group was on tour when the virus began to gain momentum, Tedder recalled: "We couldn't get a sense of how crazy this thing was. And then as I'm landing in LAX, a good friend of mine who I'd spent the entire previous night with - dinner, we shared pizza, we shared food, drinks, hung out - he was in the hospital. He texted me from the hospital. He's like, 'Mate, I'm so sorry but you need to go straight to a doctor, you need to get tested. I have coronavirus and it sucks. I'm in the hospital.'"



Tedder also shared that his publicist, whom he was with all day, was also diagnosed with the virus.



"I called my doctor and he said, 'Go straight to your studio. Don't go home, don't see your kids, don't see your wife,'" the 40-year-old commented. "So, the first three days, I was kind of emotional because I had been away from my family for two weeks. And then on the third day, I snapped and I was like, 'You know what, screw this, let's do live concerts every night for free, let's do a cooking show. I'm going to start quarantine cuisining (sic) every night.' And I swear to God that interacting has kept my sanity. It's just making music and reaching out, just what you're doing, this is what has kept me sane."



The Apologise hitmaker also hinted the virus may have delayed the release of One Republic's new album, as the deadline to turn it into their record label was this week.



Miley Cyrus's Bright Minded show airs on her Instagram page Monday to Friday.