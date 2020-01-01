Rihanna drops first new music in three years

Rihanna stunned fans on Thursday night when she dropped her first new music in three years.

The 32-year-old singer features on Canadian musician PartyNextDoor's new track Believe It, and croons during the chorus: "Babe, best make me believe it / Believe you won't deceive me."

The tune is Rihanna's first appearance on the music scene since she teamed up with N.E.R.D. on their track Lemon back in November 2017. But she hasn't released any of her own material since she dropped album Anti back in 2016.

She shared a clip of the track on Instagram alongside the caption, "Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!" and the musician replied in the comments, "Big sis thank you."

Reflecting on Rihanna's Believe It appearance, one fan wrote on Twitter: "Rihanna trending #1 in the us and #2 worldwide for repeating 5 words for the entire song is just a power that some girls can never reach."

Another added: "2020 is officially saved. @rihanna made more music."

The track is the second time Rihanna has teamed up with PartyNextDoor, after he co-wrote the tune Work for her. Believe It is also the first single to be released from the musician's new album Partymobile - his first in four years - which dropped on Thursday at midnight.

While Rihanna is busy with her fashion and beauty ventures these days, she revealed to fans last year that she's back in the recording studio and working on new music, and asked them to be patient for her ninth album.