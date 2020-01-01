NEWS Perrie Edwards used to dislike having to do all of Little Mix's 'big notes' and 'ad-libs' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Woman Like' hitmaker has revealed that she and her bandmates - Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - no longer have a "routine" for picking which member sings what part of their songs and it's now a "free-for-all".



And she confessed that she is glad she now gets to sing in a "lower pitch", which she has always preferred.



In an interview with the BBC, she said: "Back in the day we used to have a routine about who sang what but, since the last album, it's become almost a free-for-all.



"Like, I got to the stage where I was like, 'Guys, I really don't want to belt out the big notes and the ad-libs all the time. I want to sing a verse, or something lower [in pitch] because I like to sing low as well.'



"So we throw it all over the place now. I think it keeps it more exciting for us and the fans."



The 26-year-old star admitted that it's difficult being pop stars and a girl group because people assume they don't work as hard.



Asked if they ever feel underestimated, she replied: "Exactly. I think people think we get on stage, we look pretty, and then we insert a memory card into the back of our necks and the performance just happens.



"I don't think they realise it takes weeks and months of preparation and rehearsal and time and effort. It's not easy being a pop star!



And Perrie has promised fans can expect plenty more "feel-good" anthems like their latest single, ‘Break Up Song’, going forward.



She said: "I think, moving forward with our music, instead of trying to mature our sound and try different genres, we're just going to do what makes us happy - which is pop and feel-good music like 'Break Up Song'."



Before the coronavirus pandemic, Little Mix were hard at work on their sixth studio album, but Perrie said there is still some tweaking to do when everything returns to normal and they can hit the studio to finalise the follow-up to 2018's 'LM5'.