Kimberly Schlapman: 'My daughter was a gift from my late husband'

Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman believes "100 per cent" that her daughter was a gift from her late husband in heaven.

The star was left devastated when her spouse Steven Roads died in 2005 of a heart attack. His longtime friend Stephen Schlapman was on hand to help Kimberly during the difficult time, and they ended up falling in love and marrying the year after.

And, upon returning from their honeymoon, Kimberly discovered she was pregnant.

In an interview with People, the 50-year-old singer stated that she is completely sure that daughter Daisy, now 12, was Roads' way of looking down upon her and giving her the gift she always wanted.

"In my previous marriage, I had tried so hard to have a baby, so there was already, I don't want to say scepticism, but I was already pretty sure I wasn't going to be able to conceive a child," she explained. "When we got pregnant on our honeymoon, it was just the most incredible gift. I believe that my first husband, who was in heaven, I believe he begged God, 'Let's give her what she's always wanted for a wedding gift.'

"I believe that with all my heart, and so I got pregnant on my honeymoon. I know that was his wedding gift from heaven to me. I am 100 per cent sure."

Kimberly and Stephen are also parents to adopted daughter Dolly.